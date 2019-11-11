Funding to accelerate new commercial deployments of Varentec's Grid Edge Control technology

Image: Varentec has secured funding from WindSail Capital. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay.

Varentec, a pioneer in grid-edge intelligence and control, announced today a growth capital raise of $5 million led by WindSail Capital Group, a Boston-based investment firm focused on energy innovation and sustainability.

“With the strength and long-term commitment of WindSail Capital, we will accelerate adoption of our proven Grid Edge Control solution, which went live at scale with two leading utilities this year,” declared Guillaume Dufossé, Chairman and CEO of Varentec. “Together with our customers, we will establish distributed intelligence as mainstream through utility-owned, decentralized control solutions.”

“Varentec stood out for their relentless focus on their customers, which include major investor-owned electric utilities. We are pleased to invest our support as the industry recognizes Varentec’s Grid Edge Control solution as a key building block in grid modernization,” commented WindSail Capital’s Managing Director, Michael Rand. “WindSail firmly believes in how Varentec empowers utilities to unlock untapped energy savings, reduce peak demand, and integrate distributed energy resources.”

