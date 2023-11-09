Under the contracts, Van Oord will transport and install 78 foundations, 76 wind turbine generator foundations and two more foundations for offshore substations for the Polish offshore wind facility, while the company will transport and install three export cables for the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 wind farms

Van Oord secures €500m contracts for the 1.14GW Baltic Power and the 920MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms. (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord has secured contracts with a combined value of over €500m for the 1.14GW Baltic Power offshore wind project in Poland and the 920MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

Under the contract for the Polish offshore wind facility, the Dutch company will transport and install 78 foundations, 76 wind turbine generator (WTG) foundations as well as two additional foundations for offshore substations.

Each of the WTG foundations will comprise one monopile and a transition piece.

Van Oord intends to deploy its heavy-lift installation vessel Svanen for the installation of the monopile foundations. The 76 transition pieces will be installed by a third-party DP installation vessel.

The transportation and installation of the foundations are estimated to commence next year and are scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2025.

To be located in the Polish Exclusive Economic Zone of the Baltic Sea, 23km from shore, the Baltic Power offshore wind farm is being developed by a joint venture (JV) between ORLEN and Northland Power.

Once operational, it will deliver renewable energy to over 1.5 million households in Poland.

For the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 project, Van Oord will transport and install three export cables, with a total length of nearly 175km.

The company will use its cable-laying vessel Nexus for the transportation and installation of the cables.

Besides, Van Oord’s trencher Dig-It will bury the cables to the necessary depth. The company’s LNG-driven hopper dredger Vox Apolonia will pre-excavate cable joint pits down to the required burial depth.

The company aims to begin work in 2024 and complete it in 2025.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms are being built by Ørsted, 50km off the west coast of Taiwan. They are expected to supply clean energy to about one million Taiwanese households annually.

Van Oord offshore energy managing director Arnoud Kuis said: “At Van Oord we are committed to the large-scale rollout of offshore wind. We are therefore proud that two clients trust Van Oord to support their development projects in the offshore wind industry.”