Following the announcement that CrossWind received the permit for the Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm, Van Oord is pleased to confirm that it has been contracted for the Balance of Plant scope. CrossWind is a joint venture between Shell and Eneco.

Offshore wind is essential in achieving the energy transition in the Netherlands. In the 2030 Roadmap for offshore wind energy, the Dutch government states that more than 11 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind farms will be built and connected to the mainland by 2030. Over the past years, Van Oord has played an important role in the development and construction of several Dutch offshore wind farms, such as Gemini Offshore Wind Park and offshore wind farm Borssele III & IV and site V. Hollandse Kust (noord) will have an installed capacity of 759 MW, generating at least 3.3 TWh per year. This is enough renewable power to supply more than 1 million Dutch households with green electricity. CrossWind plans to have the wind farm operational by 2023. Tjalling de Bruin, Project Director CrossWind We are looking forward to working with our partner Van Oord to deliver the offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust (noord) in the Netherlands. With signed contracts in place and the Final Investment Decision taken, work can start in order to deliver clean energy by 2023.

Balance of Plant As Balance of Plant contractor, Van Oord’s activities encompass the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the foundations, inter array cables and transportation and installation of the wind turbines. Van Oord will deploy its offshore installation vessels Aeolus, MPI Adventure and MPI Resolution and cable-laying vessel Nexus.

Arnoud Kuis, Managing Director Van Oord Offshore Wind: ‘We are very proud to be working together with Shell and Eneco as the Balance of Plant contractor for Hollandse Kust (noord). We can combine all our in-house knowledge and expertise for the construction of this offshore wind farm. Being part of this innovative project, Van Oord is again at the forefront of projects that contribute to the transition to renewable energy in the Netherlands.’