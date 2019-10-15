Valmet’s delivery includes a Valmet DNA District Heat Manager, a district heat production and network optimization solution

Image: Helen Ltd's Salmisaari power plant. Photo: courtesy of Helen Ltd/Valmet.

Valmet will supply an optimization solution for Helen Ltd’s district heat production and network in Helsinki, Finland. The system will enable the company to improve the energy efficiency of its district heating network, reduce emissions and lower costs. Optimization is one of Helen’s tools to achieve 100 percent carbon neutrality in its energy production.

The order was included in Valmet’s orders received of the third quarter 2019. The value of the order is not disclosed. The system will be started up in spring 2021.

“The optimization system that predicts transmission delays and temperatures will improve the energy efficiency of the whole district heating network as it can be used in a more optimal way. This change in our operating model will reduce energy procurement costs and consequently emissions,” says Miika Lindholm, Group Leader, Helen.

“Our delivery to Helen is based on over 300 successful optimization projects over the past 30 years. Valmet’s best expertise is used to improve the efficiency of the customer’s district heat production in an environmentally friendly way. The new optimization system will be integrated into Helen’s existing production planning system supplied by Valmet, Valmet DNA automation systems and other existing process control and information systems,” says Teijo Salonpää, Head of Industrial Internet, Automation, Valmet.

Information about Valmet’s delivery

Valmet’s delivery includes a Valmet DNA District Heat Manager, a district heat production and network optimization solution, which enables the management of district heat production, consumption and transfer through a single solution. At the same time, the system will enable building an effective demand response management in the future.

The system optimizes the temperature of the district heating network flow, pressure differences and pumping, and coordinates the capacity of heating plants and district heat accumulators. It also automates the operations of district heating networks and plants.

Valmet DNA District Heat Manager is part of the Valmet Industrial Internet solutions portfolio.

Source: Company Press Release