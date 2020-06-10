Valmet has a significant presence in the UK’s waste-to-energy sector, and we have been steadily developing automation solutions

Valmet will supply automation to a gas clean-up system at Viridor’s Dunbar Landfill site in Scotland, UK. The system allows the successful capture of CO2 and transforms landfill gas into transport fuels.(Credit: Valmet)

Valmet will supply automation to a gas clean-up system at Viridor’s Dunbar Landfill site in East Lothian, Scotland, UK. The first-of-its-kind system allows the successful capture of CO2 and transforms landfill gas into transport fuels. The clean-up system will be supplied by the Dutch company CarbonOrO.

The order was included in Valmet’s orders received of the first quarter 2020. The automation delivery will take place in July 2020, and the clean-up system will be commissioned in fall 2020.

“Valmet has been a long-time partner for Viridor and has supplied its Valmet DNA automation and information management systems to most of our energy recovery facilities. The project at our Dunbar site aims at putting waste to work and creating valuable resources, which actively help the UK achieve its environmental, resource and energy efficiency ambitions. Converting landfill gas into transport fuels is exactly the right vehicle for realizing these goals,” says Phil Piddington, Managing Director, Viridor.

“We at CarbonOrO have ambitious growth plans for our novel gas clean-up technology. We are happy that Valmet has a truly global reach along with credibility as a leader in sustainability. Valmet developed a competitive solution and was able to show that secure remote monitoring and follow-up on the performance of the gas skid have been taken into account,” says Pieter Verberne, General Manager, CarbonOrO.

“Valmet has a significant presence in the UK’s waste-to-energy sector, and we have been steadily developing automation solutions for biogas, too. In this gas clean-up case, Valmet’s Industrial Internet offering will be explored further as multiple units come into operation,” says Chris Heywood, Business Development Manager, Automation, Valmet.

Information about Valmet’s delivery

Valmet’s delivery includes a Valmet DNA automation and information management system and skid electrification, as well as engineering, factory acceptance testing, installation, commissioning and training. As part of the gas skid is in the ATEX (atmospheres explosible) zone, the system features redundant process controllers. The delivery also includes Valmet Industrial Internet (VII) solutions.

Information about the customers Viridor and CarbonOrO

Viridor Waste Management Ltd. has the UK’s largest network of more than 300 advanced recycling, energy recovery and landfill diversion facilities. The company works in partnership with more than 150 local authority and major corporate clients with 32,000 customers across the UK.

CarbonOrO’s mission is to mitigate climate change by turning landfills or anaerobic digestion plants into a source of renewable energy or extracting CO2 out of flue gas.

Source: Company Press Release