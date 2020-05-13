Valmec Service teams continue to be awarded essential service and maintenance works

Valmec secures new infrastructure contracts. (credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Valmec announce significant additions to its Order Book with the recent award of several new projects in Western Australia and Northern Territory totalling approximately $23 million.

The new secured contracts include:

·Infrastructure services contracts for Water Corporation on their Perth MetroMain Renewals Program in Western Australia; and

·Additional package of infrastructure works for Newmont Mining Services Pty Ltd on their Tanami Expansion 2 (TE 2) Project in the Northern Territory

In addition to the above contracts, Valmec Service teams continue to be awarded essential service and maintenance works, having recently secured over $5.9 million of compression equipment overhaul and maintenance services for its onshore gas customers in Queensland and Victoria.

The Group’s current order book totalling circa $65 million remains robust,with a number of larger upstream energy and infrastructure projects also expected to be committed before 30 June 2020.

Valmec’s Managing Director, Steve Dropulich said,

“We are pleased to announce our latest awarded contracts with Water Corporation and Newmont Mining Services and to be able to continue our strong trading relationships with both customers, demonstrating both the strength of our existing relationships and Valmec’s ongoing ability to diversify and grow its presence within the greater government utilities and resources sectors.

Together with Valmec’s current suite of services in onshore gasinfrastructure,our latest awarded projectsand service contractsare testament to the resilience of our market offerings, even within these challenging COVID-19 economic conditions.”

Source: Company Press Release