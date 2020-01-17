Expanding the sale of biofuels will provide consumers with more choices when they fill up at the pump

USDA headquarters in Washington D.C. (Credit: Billy Hathorn/Wikipedia.org)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking public input to help with the creation of the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP), a new program that will expand the availability of domestic ethanol and biodiesel by incentivizing the expansion of sales of renewable fuels.

“Feedback from farmers, retailers and biofuels producers is critical to the success of this future program,” Agriculture Secretary Perdue said. “Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA remains committed to fulfilling a key promise to American farmers to enhance the promotion of biofuels.”

President Trump has made it abundantly clear he is unleashing the full potential of American energy production as we retake our rightful place as the world’s leader and become energy independent. Expanding the sale of biofuels will provide consumers with more choices when they fill up at the pump, including environmentally friendly fuel with decreased emissions, driving demand for our farmers and improving the air we breathe.

