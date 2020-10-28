The funding from USDA will support 220 rural drinking water and waste water infrastructure projects across 43 states

The projects are expected to benefit 787,000 rural residents. (Credit: admarkt from Pixabay)

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced an investment of $891m for the modernisation of rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across 43 states in the country.

The investment, which is being offered through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, will help in realising 220 projects. The projects are expected to benefit 787,000 rural residents.

The Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas where the population is 10,000 or less.

Some of the projects that will receive the support include the city of Maquoketa, Iowa, which will receive $6.2m loan to replace the old and undersized water main lines in the Platt Street corridor.

Furthermore, the city will also improve its storm water system and upgrade catch basins to better collect the runoff.

The Authority of the Borough of Charleroi in Pennsylvania will receive $10.6m loan

The Authority of the Borough of Charleroi in Pennsylvania will receive $10.6m loan and $1.8m grant to build a pump station, install a diversion chamber along with 1,500ft of 18-inch gravity sewer line, and construct a shared force main.

USDA rural development deputy under secretary Bette Brand said: “Upgrading water infrastructure provides a path to economic growth and protects the health and safety of people who live and work in rural areas.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner to rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Recently, the USDA has announced a $3.1bn investment in rural electric infrastructure in 25 states in the US.

The investment is expected to benefit 1.4 million rural residents and businesses in those states.