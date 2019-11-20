The project goal is to prove the feasibility and advance the design of RCAM’s modular concrete foundation and heavy-lift-vessel alternative

Image: RCAM Technologies to develop advanced concrete offshore wind foundations. Photo: Courtesy of RCAM TECHNOLOGIES.

The National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium selected RCAM Technologies for contract negotiation as part of its second round of wind research and development projects. RCAM’s award, which is one of two totaling $1,865,000, will support development of its innovative offshore wind turbine support structure.

The project goal is to prove the feasibility and advance the design of RCAM’s modular concrete foundation and heavy-lift-vessel alternative. The two-year project scope includes the conceptual design, preliminary design, and feasibility assessment of the fixed-bottom, suction-bucket support structure and heavy-lift-vessel alternative for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)15-megawatt reference turbine. RCAM’s advanced foundation lowers the cost of support structures, develops an alternative solution for heavy-lift vessels, mitigates installation noise concerns, readily scales to larger turbines and deeper installations, and increases local content, manufacturing, and jobs.

The project team has cutting-edge expertise, a diverse U.S. business presence, and world-class experience in European offshore wind technology and installation methods. Key project partners include WSP USA, NREL, Esteyco, RRD Engineering, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. NETSCo, CATHIE, Structural Technologies, University of Delaware, Tufts University, and University of California Irvine will provide advisory and technical support.

