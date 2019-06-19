FERC expects to issue final EIS in 2020 for the project, which will be equipped to have an average power generation capacity of 421GWh annually

The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the 240MW Mineville closed-loop pumped storage project.

The Mineville Energy Storage Project is planned to be built by Moriah Hydro located in a decommissioned subterranean mine complex in the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York.

According to FERC, the project’s primary issues associated with licensing are the effects of its construction and operation on local seismicity and subsidence; local groundwater levels; groundwater and surface water quality; erosion and sedimentation control; wildlife and wildlife habitat; threatened and endangered species, including Indiana bat and northern long-eared bat; and cultural resources.

The draft EIS, however, recommends the staff alternative including most of Moriah Hydro’s proposed measures, other recommendations made by state and federal agencies, and some additional measures developed by staff.

FERC expects to issue final EIS in 2020 for the project, which will be equipped to have an average power generation capacity of 421GWh annually.

The proposed project involves construction of an upper reservoir within the upper portion of the mine between elevations 495 and 1,095 feet above mean seal level (msl); and a lower reservoir in the lower portion of the mine between elevations −1,075 and −1,555 feet msl.

It also includes a upper reservoir shaft connecting the upper reservoir to the high-pressure penstock located below the powerhouse chamber floor; a lower reservoir shaft connecting the lower reservoir and the lower reservoir ventilation tunnel; and two emergency evacuation shafts located between the powerhouse chamber and the electrical equipment chamber;

Additionally, the project will comprise powerhouse chamber, containing 100 reversible pump-turbine units, each with a nameplate generating capacity of 2.4MW; and an underground electrical equipment chamber adjacent to the powerhouse chamber.