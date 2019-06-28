The US Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $49.3m in nuclear energy research, facility access, crosscutting technology development, and infrastructure awards for 58 advanced nuclear technology projects in 25 states.

Image: US DOE announced funding for nuclear energy research, facility access, and crosscutting technology development. Photo: Image by Goos VEENENDAAL from Pixabay.

The awards fall under DOE’s nuclear energy programs called the Nuclear Energy University Program (NEUP), the Nuclear Science User Facilities (NSUF) program, and crosscutting research projects.

“DOE is looking to the future, and that’s why we are investing in advanced nuclear technologies. Nuclear energy is a critical part of our all-of-the-above energy strategy, and early-stage research can help ensure it will continue to be a clean, reliable, and resilient source of electricity for a long time to come,” said Ed McGinnis, DOE’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy.

Nuclear Energy University Program (NEUP)

DOE is awarding more than $28.5 million through its Nuclear Energy University Program (NEUP) to support 40 university-led nuclear energy research and development projects in 23 states. NEUP seeks to maintain U.S. leadership in nuclear research across the country by providing top science and engineering faculty and their students with opportunities to develop innovative technologies and solutions for civil nuclear capabilities.

Additionally, seven university-led projects will receive more than $1.6 million for research reactor and infrastructure improvements providing important safety, performance and student education-related upgrades to a portion of the nation’s 25 university research reactors as well as enhancing university research and training infrastructure.

Crosscutting Research Projects

Five research and development projects led by DOE national laboratories and U.S. universities will receive $4.5 million in funding. Together, they will conduct research to address crosscutting nuclear energy challenges that will help to develop advanced sensors and instrumentation, advanced manufacturing methods, and materials for multiple nuclear reactor plant and fuel applications.

Nuclear Science User Facilities (NSUF)

DOE has selected two university-, one national laboratory- and three industry-led projects that will take advantage of NSUF capabilities to investigate important nuclear fuel and material applications. DOE will support three of these projects with a total of $1.5 million in research funds. All six of these projects will be supported by more than $10 million in facility access costs and expertise for experimental neutron and ion irradiation testing, post-irradiation examination facilities, synchrotron beamline capabilities, and technical assistance for design and analysis of experiments through NSUF. In addition, two of the abovementioned NEUP R&D projects will be supported with $3 million in NSUF access funds.

With this year’s awards, the Office of Nuclear Energy has now awarded more than $678 million to continue American leadership in clean energy innovation and to train the next generation of nuclear engineers and scientists through its university programs since 2009. Visit Energy.gov for information on all of DOE’s efforts to continue American leadership in low-carbon nuclear energy innovation.

