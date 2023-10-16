Funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the H2Hubs will create a national network of clean hydrogen producers, consumers and connective infrastructure along with boosting the production, storage, delivery and end-use of clean hydrogen

The US DOE to launch seven regional clean hydrogen hubs across the US with $7bn investment. (Credit: Crystal Kwok on Unsplash)

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced an investment of $7bn to launch seven regional clean hydrogen hubs (H2Hubs) across the country.

Funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the H2Hubs will create a national network of clean hydrogen producers, consumers and connective infrastructure along with boosting the production, storage, delivery and end-use of clean hydrogen.

The projects selected by the DOE include the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2), Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES) and Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub (HyVelocity H2Hub).

Other selected clean hydrogen projects are the Heartland Hydrogen Hub, Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub (MACH2), Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen (MachH2) and Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub (PNW H2).

Together, seven H2Hubs are estimated to generate three million metric tons of hydrogen per year.

Besides, the American projects will mitigate 25 million metric tons of CO 2 emissions from end-uses annually.

Furthermore, the regional clean hydrogen hubs will create and retain tens of thousands of good-paying jobs across the US and support healthier communities.

The amount awarded for the ARCH2 and Heartland Hydrogen Hub projects is up to $925m each while the ARCHES and HyVelocity H2Hub projects secure up to $1.2bn each.

While the MachH2 and PNW H2 projects will receive up to $1bn each, the MACH2 project will secure up to $750m.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said: “With this historic investment, the Biden-Harris Administration is laying the foundation for a new, American-led industry that will propel the global clean energy transition while creating high-quality jobs and delivering healthier communities in every pocket of the nation.”

Last year, the DOE offered a loan guarantee of $504.4m to Mitsubishi Power Americas and Magnum Development to develop a large-scale green hydrogen facility in central Utah, US.