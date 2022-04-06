Turk will lead one of the strongest downstream speaker lists ever at the event, on June 8 and 9

Downstream USA 2022 will feature four conference tracks covering the most pressing issues for the industry today. (Credit: David Mark from Pixabay)

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk has been confirmed as a speaker at the Downstream USA 2022 conference and exhibition in Houston, Texas. Turk will lead one of the strongest downstream speaker lists ever at the event, on June 8 and 9.

Alongside Turk will be Bob Maughon, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer at SABIC; Shelley Porter, executive director of sustainability and circular solutions at Eastman Chemical Company; and Chemours chief sustainability officer Sheryl Telford.

Elsewhere, the Reuters Events conference will feature Christopher Guith, senior vice president of policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute, and Dipankar Das, group vice president and head of digital for commercial and value chain operations at Marathon Petroleum.

Rounding off the stellar cast of speakers will be Venki Chandrashekar, vice president for research and technology at Chevron Phillips Chemical, and Suresh Padmanabhan, senior vice president, chief technology officer and global manufacturing head for PET at Indorama Ventures.

“Our speaker line-up this year is undoubtedly one of the best we have ever seen,” said Bridget Robinson, head of downstream at Reuters Events. “The commitment we have had from speakers in 2022 underscores the critical importance of the downstream sector in these turbulent times.”

With more than 1,000 conference attendees, 5,000 exhibition visitors and 250 exhibitor booths, Downstream USA 2022 will feature four conference tracks covering the most pressing issues for the industry today, which are:

Engineering and construction , including new-age project execution, effective technology adoption and future downstream capital expenditure investments.

, including new-age project execution, effective technology adoption and future downstream capital expenditure investments. Shutdowns and turnarounds , focusing on robust turnaround strategies, project controls and how to streamline data and remove silos.

, focusing on robust turnaround strategies, project controls and how to streamline data and remove silos. Reliability and maintenance , covering the latest tools and technologies, the power of people and overcoming uncertainties.

, covering the latest tools and technologies, the power of people and overcoming uncertainties. The future of downstream, looking at sustainability, digital transformation and resilience.

“To effectively capture returning demand for downstream products requires balancing investments in complete optimization across the full value chain against rising operational and capital costs and unpredictable margins,” said Robinson.

“At Downstream USA 2022, more than 5,000 decision makers will meet in person this June to ask: how can we achieve both?”

For more information about Downstream USA 2022, visit events.reutersevents.com/petchem/downstream-usa or write to becky.christmas@thomsonreuters.com.