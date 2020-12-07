The draft environmental impact statement analyzes the proposal and alternatives to extend mine life approximately four additional years beyond its currently anticipated permanent closure in 2024

US BLM seeks public review on Robinson Mine expansion draft environmental impact statement. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

In keeping with the Department of the Interior’s priority of sustainably and responsibly developing our the nation’s natural resources, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Ely District has prepared a draft environmental impact statement analyzing a proposal to expand the Robinson Mine located on private and public lands about seven miles west of Ely, Nevada. The publication of the notice of availability in the Federal Register today initiates a 45-day public review and comment period that concludes Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

To maximize the opportunity for public review and comment on this project while prioritizing the health and safety of BLM employees and the interested public, BLM will host an on-line virtual public comment meeting to provide information and gather comments on the Robinson Mine Expansion project.

KGHM Robinson Nevada Mining Company is proposing to amend the Robinson Project Plan of Operations. The draft environmental impact statement analyzes the proposal and alternatives to extend mine life approximately four additional years beyond its currently anticipated permanent closure in 2024. To accomplish this, the company is proposing renewed mining in the eastern portions of its privately-owned Liberty Pit and a grant by the BLM to access and develop two specific areas of nearby BLM-managed public land on which to dispose newly generated waste rock.

Additionally, KGHM Robinson is seeking access to private and BLM lands adjacent to its existing Giroux Wash Tailings Storage Facility in order to obtain soil material to use in increasing the height of the Giroux Wash main impoundment and the surrounding perimeter dams, and to serve as growth media (e.g., topsoil) storage areas to be used in future reclamation of areas of mining-related surface disturbance.

The Robinson Mine is considered by the U.S. Geological Survey to be one of the largest Porphyry-Related mining operations in the world and employs more than 600 workers. In addition to copper, Robinson now also produces molybdenum, gold, and some silver.

The purpose of the public review and comment process is to seek input on the range of alternatives and analysis of impacts presented in the draft environmental impact statement. Maps and other planning documents are available online at https://go.usa.gov/xvYad. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit comments electronically at blm_nv_eydo_robinson_eis@blm.gov. Written comments may be submitted to the BLM Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301, Attn: Project Manager Tiera Arbogast.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

Source: Company Press Release