BML seeks public comments on minerals project near Silver Cliff. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Royal Gorge Field Office is considering a proposal to expand production of federal minerals near Silver Cliff in Custer County, CO. Colorado Quarries is proposing to develop an additional 7.75 acres of BLM-managed lands at the Black Obsidian Quarry, for a total of 10.75 acres.

“This proposal aims to help meet the needs for mineral materials for landscaping, road base, and concrete in local rural areas and municipalities,” said Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger. “We welcome and appreciate the public’s comments on the draft proposal.”

The draft environmental assessment analyzed the effect of the proposal on communities and natural resources in the area.

In fiscal year 2019, non-energy minerals on BLM lands in Colorado generated approximately $151 million in economic output.

Source: Company Press Release