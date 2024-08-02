Uranium Royalty completes acquisition of additional royalty on Churchrock uranium project. (Credit: WikiImages from Pixabay)

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) (“URC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced acquisition of an additional royalty on a portion of the Churchrock uranium project (“Churchrock Project”) owned indirectly by Laramide Resources Ltd. (“Laramide”) in New Mexico, USA. The Churchrock Project is an advanced stage, in-situ recovery uranium project located in the Grants Mineral Belt of New Mexico, USA, 12 miles northeast of Gallup, New Mexico. Laramide has disclosed that the Churchrock Project and nearby properties represent one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped ISR uranium projects in the United States.

The royalty is structured as a Gross Overriding Royalty of 6% “Mine Price”, which anticipates recovery of reasonable and actual costs to transport the mineral to the final point of sale. The royalty covers the 10 patented mining claims in Section 8 property (640 acres) that comprise New Mexico Mineral Survey 2220 on the Churchrock Project.

Cash consideration of US$3.5 million was paid by the Company to the vendors at closing.