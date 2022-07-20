One of the aims of the partnership is the development of oil and gas projects in the UAE to ensure sustainable energy supply to the markets and contribute to global energy security

United Arab Emirates: TotalEnergies and ADNOC expand strategic alliance. (Credit: John R Perry from Pixabay)

On the occasion of the state visit in Paris of His Highness Sheikh, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, TotalEnergies and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have signed a strategic partnership agreement that aims to jointly evaluate new growth opportunities in the following areas:

development of oil and gas projects in the UAE to ensure sustainable energy supply to the markets and contribute to global energy security;

supply of diesel from the UAE to France;

prospects for a commercial carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) project in the UAE.

“I am pleased that TotalEnergies is reaffirming and expanding its strategic collaboration with the United Arab Emirates through a multi-energy cooperation with ADNOC, our long-standing partner in the UAE. Our partnership across the entire energy value chain allows our two companies to join forces to contribute to the energy supply of global markets, while reducing carbon emissions from our operations”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

“TotalEnergies is a longstanding strategic partner, and we are very pleased to build on our successful partnerships through this agreement as the UAE and France strengthen energy cooperation. The agreement offers the potential to accelerate growth and create greater and more sustainable value for our mutual benefit. We look forward to working with TotalEnergies to unlock the opportunities presented by the agreement across the energy value chain to enable more secure, affordable and sustainable energy for our countries and the world,” said His. Excellency. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO.

Source: Company Press Release