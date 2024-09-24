Uniper launches the sale process of its coal-fired power plant Datteln 4. (Credit: Uniper SE)

Uniper intends to sell its coal-fired power plant Datteln 4 in North Rine-Westphalia, Germany, in accordance with the state aid approval of the European Commission of 20 December 2022 (SA.103791).

The transaction perimeter will consist of the coal-fired power plant with a capacity of 1,052 megawatts (including coal-handling facilities, heat generating units as well as all infrastructure and plots on the hereditary building right property on which the coal-fired power plant is located), personnel that will transfer with the power plant, and all contracts related to the power plant that will exist at the time of the sale.

In addition, interested parties will have the opportunity to submit offers for land and other infrastructure located on the Datteln site. The acceptance of such optional offers will be at the full discretion of Uniper.

Additional details with regards to the perimeter will be provided throughout the open, fair and transparent process.

Interested parties are invited to submit their expression of interest in German or English by email to the contact stated below by no later than 12:00 p.m. (CET) on 18th October 2024. The expression of interest should contain the name, address and contact details of the interested party and the responsible persons in relation to the process.

Following receipt of the expressions of interest, interested parties will receive a process letter and a teaser. The process letter will lay out the requirements for the pre-qualification phase of the process.