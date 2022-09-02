During a visit to Sizewell, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the government will invest £700m ($809m) in the Sizewell C from a £1.7bn fund available for developing a large-scale nuclear project

Sizewell C site CGI. (Credit: EDF Group)

The Government of the UK is set to invest £700m ($809m) in the planned Sizewell C nuclear power plant in a bid to improve energy security of the country.

The move was announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Sizewell.

The investment will be made from a £1.7bn fund that was agreed by the cabinet for developing a large-scale nuclear project.

In the speech, Prime Minister Johnson expressed confidence that the funding will ‘get over the line’ over the following few weeks.

The 3.2GW Sizewell C is a nuclear project that will be located near the Sizewell A and B nuclear power plant (NPP) sites in Sizewell, on the Suffolk coast.

The project, being developed by French energy company EDF, is expected to cost around $20bn.

The UK government granted development consent to Sizewell C in July this year. Currently, discussions on raising funds are underway.

The project is expected to be commissioned in early 2030s. Once operational, Sizewell C will meet around 7% of the UK’s electricity supply.

Johnson said: “This project will create tens of thousands of jobs, but it will also power 6m homes – that is roughly a fifth of all the homes in the UK.

“So it will help to fix the energy needs not just of this generation but of the next- a baby born this year will be getting energy from Sizewell C long, long after she retires and this new reactor is just a part of our Great British nuclear campaign.”