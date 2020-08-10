The project includes associated development in the form of a new gas supply pipeline

The UK Government has granted development consent for the VPI Immingham Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) project in Immingham.

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has given approval for the construction and operation of a new 299MW open cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power station and associated development including gas and electrical connections.

The plant will be located at and adjacent to the existing VPI Immingham Power Station in Immingham.

VPI Immingham B had submitted the application to the Planning Inspectorate on the 11 April last year.

The Planning Inspectorate Chief Executive Sarah Richards said: “This is the 93rd nationally significant infrastructure project and the 58th energy project to have been examined by the Planning Inspectorate.

“The Planning Inspectorate has again demonstrated its ability to examine Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs) within timescales laid down in the Planning Act 2008 providing developers and investors with the confidence to build and improve the infrastructure this country needs to secure future economic growth.”

The VPI Immingham OCGT project will generate electricity using natural gas

The OCGT project, which will be located near to the Port of Immingham in an industrial area, will generate electricity using natural gas that would be sourced from the existing gas connection at the VPI Immingham Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Plant.

The facility is expected to make a major contribution to UK electricity supply in terms of both security and flexibility, apart from contributing to the government’s carbon reduction targets.

