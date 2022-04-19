The Hela power plant is the newest investment project in the power generation business for Dirio Gas & Power, which is owned by 11 incorporated land groups and the provincial governments of Hela and Gulf

Twenty20 Energy to build 66MW, gas-fired power plant in Papua New Guinea’s Hela region. (Credit: Ralf Vetterle from Pixabay)

Twenty20 Energy Systems today announced plans to design, build and maintain a 66MW, gas-fired power plant in Papua New Guinea’s Hela province on behalf of Dirio Gas & Power Company Ltd.

The Hela power plant is the newest investment project in the power generation business for Dirio Gas & Power, which is owned by 11 incorporated land groups and the provincial governments of Hela and Gulf.

The power plant will be located adjacent to and supplied from the Exxon Mobil Hides Gas Conditioning Plant and will provide power through an interconnect to the Ramu Grid which is currently being extended further into the Highlands.

Groundbreaking is expected in the third quarter of 2022, with an estimated completion in 2024. As part of the agreement with Dirio Gas & Power, Twenty20 will provide operations and maintenance services commencing on completion of the construction and commissioning works for 20 years.

“Working together with PNG government officials and local residents, we’ve been able to make great strides in transitioning regions of the country to cleaner, more reliable power supplies,” said Geoff Lawrence, CEO of Twenty20 Energy. “Creating the necessary infrastructure to a remote and geographically challenging area like Hela required a number of innovative approaches that will ultimately improve the economy and lives of those in the region.”

The Hela project follows Twenty20 Energy’s successful EPC delivery and long term operation and maintenance of the Dirio Central Province Power Station, which is delivering clean reliable power to the Port Moresby capital area of Papua New Guinea. Twenty20 Energy intends to participate in the Ownership and invest 20 percent of the required capital for construction of the project alongside Dirio. This approach demonstrates Twenty20’s strategy to take ownership positions in energy assets that deliver long-term returns for investors while also partnering with local communities to deliver tangible improvements in their quality of life and transition Papua to clean reliable power.

Hela Governor Philip Undialu said: “The PNG government has set 70 percent electrification as a goal for PNG by 2030. Our collaborative effort and partnership with Twenty20 Energy is another major step taken in accomplishing this goal, and will bring much-needed reliable power to Hela and the Southern Highlands.”

The new plant will provide a reliable electricity supply to the Hela region, which often suffers from rolling blackouts. Reliable power is a crucial pillar in supporting the ongoing development efforts in the region and improving the quality of life in the Hela province. Having local generation in the Highlands also provides greater grid stability and significantly reduces transmission losses on the Ramu grid, helping improve the performance of PNG Power, the national utility.

The power station will be comprised of 4 Solar Turbines Titan 130 Modular Power Plant Sets in Open Cycle configuration, each with a rated capacity of 16.5MW reaching the required 66MW in total. The modular plant design allows for further expansion at a later date, with additional turbines as well as the opportunity for Combined Cycle configuration to increase generation capabilities and enhance fuel efficiency.

