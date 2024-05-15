The installation of the roof trusses in the turbine building required careful preparation and a high level of organization and construction planning, as each truss is installed with an accuracy of ten millimeters

На втором энергоблоке АЭС «Аккую» .

Turbine building roof installation was completed at Akkuyu NPP Unit two (Türkiye). (Credit: The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM)

Closure of the thermal control layer made it possible to proceed with the installation of the turbine-generator set.

Turbine building roof installation was completed at Akkuyu NPP Unit 2 (Türkiye, being built by Rosatom). The operation lasted a little over three months.

The turbine building roof consists of nine prefabricated truss blocks with a total weight of 1,142 tons. Each, weighing between 95 and 175 tons and 61 meters long, was assembled simultaneously on two specially built benches, and a Liebherr LR 13000 heavy crawler crane was used for installation.

The installation of the roof trusses in the turbine building required careful preparation and a high level of organization and construction planning, as each truss is installed with an accuracy of ten millimeters.

Source: Company Press Release