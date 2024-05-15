The installation of the roof trusses in the turbine building required careful preparation and a high level of organization and construction planning, as each truss is installed with an accuracy of ten millimeters

Turbine building roof installation was completed at Akkuyu NPP Unit two (Türkiye). (Credit: The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM)

Closure of the thermal control layer made it possible to proceed with the installation of the turbine-generator set.

Turbine building roof installation was completed at Akkuyu NPP Unit 2 (Türkiye, being built by Rosatom). The operation lasted a little over three months.

The turbine building roof consists of nine prefabricated truss blocks with a total weight of 1,142 tons. Each, weighing between 95 and 175 tons and 61 meters long, was assembled simultaneously on two specially built benches, and a Liebherr LR 13000 heavy crawler crane was used for installation.

The installation of the roof trusses in the turbine building required careful preparation and a high level of organization and construction planning, as each truss is installed with an accuracy of ten millimeters.

