Trillion Energy to explore strategic energy opportunities with major natural gas company. (Credit: Terry McGraw from Pixabay)

Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce that it is exploring strategic energy opportunities in the Bulgaria and Turkiye region with a global energy trading company. The parties have signed a non-disclosure agreement to share information on a confidential basis regarding potential new business opportunities to be advanced together, the aim is to advance the Vranino 1-11 exploration block in Bulgaria, which has coal bed methane natural gas exploration potential, as well as opportunities in Turkiye.

What precipitated the initiative is the mutual recognition that discovering new sources of natural gas in the European region is paramount, Trillion’s recent technological success in the Black Sea using long-reach directional drilling technology and Trillion’s Vranino 1-11 natural gas exploration block which has significant gas resources, and which remains unexplored by Trillion.

The natural gas trading company had 2022 revenue of >US$100 billion and is involved in buying, distributing, and selling natural gas. There are significant opportunities to gain access to pipeline infrastructure to transport gas in the region, with the implementation of the interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) as well as the expanded infrastructure in Turkiye and Bulgaria. With the expansion of the infrastructure in Turkiye, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia pipeline conduits will be available.

Source: Company Press Release