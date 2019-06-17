Treasury Metals Inc. (TSX: TML) is pleased to provide an update on the advancement of the federal Environmental Assessment process for the Company's Goliath Gold Project in Northwestern Ontario (the "Project").

Image: A gold rock. Photo: courtesy of PHGCOM/Wikipedia.

As part of the Federal Environmental Assessment (“EA”) mine permitting process, the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (“the Agency”) has released their Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) Report (“Draft EA Report”) and the potential conditions that would be applied and be legally binding following an approval of the Project under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012.

“With the significant resources our Company and stakeholders have invested in the EA process, the full value of our advanced gold development project in Northwestern Ontario is near to being realized,” said Greg Ferron, Chief Executive Officer of Treasury Metals Inc. “This final public comment period runs until July 12, 2019, and we encourage the public, interested parties and stakeholders to review and comment during the next month.”

Following the conclusion of the 30-day final public comment period on the Draft EA Report and potential conditions of approval, the Agency will consider all comments received and submit a final EA Report and potential conditions to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, who will then render a decision notice.

