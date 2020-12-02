Skookumchuck began commercial operation in November 2020 and has a 20-year power purchase agreement with Puget Sound Energy

TransAlta invests in Skookumchuck Wind Project. (Credit: Alexander Droeger from Pixabay)

TransAlta Corporation announced today that it has closed its 49 per cent equity investment in the Skookumchuck Wind Project (“Skookumchuck”) with Southern Power Company, a subsidiary of Southern Company. Skookumchuck is a 136.8 MW wind project located in Lewis and Thurston Counties, Washington consisting of 38 Vestas V136 wind turbines.

Skookumchuck began commercial operation on November 7, 2020 and has a 20-year power purchase agreement (“PPA”) with Puget Sound Energy, Inc.

“Our investment in Skookumchuck furthers our ambitious objectives as outlined in our Clean Energy Investment Plan and is another step towards meeting our, and our customers’, E2SG needs,” said Dawn Farrell, President and Chief Executive Officer of TransAlta. “We are pleased to participate in a project that continues our relationship with Puget and serves customers in the Pacific Northwest market.”

Source: Company Press Release