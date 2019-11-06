Image: Tradition Energy secures Energy procurement services agreement. Photo: Courtesy of analogicus from Pixabay.

Tradition Energy has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Energy Procurement Services with Premier.

Effective November 1, 2019, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for full-service Energy Risk Management and Procurement Solutions.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 175,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

The new Premier Energy Procurement Services agreement is designed to help healthcare organizations maximize savings on energy expenditures and improve procurement efficiency.

“We are thrilled about this new contract and value it brings to Premier members and our existing clients,” said Alan Kurzer, CEO, Tradition Energy. “We look forward to leveraging our extensive healthcare industry experience to help Premier members reduce and control their energy expenditures across all supply-side and sustainability opportunities, including renewables.”

Training activities are currently being implemented to educate Premier members on Tradition’s full-service offerings, unique capabilities and sustainability solutions.

Source: Company Press Release