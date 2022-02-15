TotalEnergies is already developing a portfolio of offshore wind projects with a total capacity of more than 6 gigawatts, of which 2/3 are bottom-fixed and 1/3 are floating

TotalEnergies partners with the Norwegian company Semar. (Credit: Erich Westendarp from Pixabay)

Committed to develop the offshore wind technologies for renewable energy, TotalEnergies continues to promote research and development partnerships in Norway. The Company has selected the Norwegian Semar Honeymooring™ solution, aiming to reduce floating wind costs and seabed footprint. The innovative mooring solution is expected to reduce the development costs of TotalEnergies future Offshore Wind projects Norway and worldwide.

Floating offshore wind turbines have removed the depth constraints but raised the challenge of cost-effective, reliable mooring1. Mooring design is based on the traditional technologies from mooring of oil & gas floating structures. The innovation of the Honeymooring™ technology is to connect floating wind turbines in a “honeycomb” network and enables new ways of applying well-proven mooring technology in new and more effective anchor-sharing configuration.

TotalEnergies believes Semar Honeymooring™ solution can meet this challenge by:

• Reducing the carbon footprint and impact on the seabed,

• Reducing the cost of the mooring hardware and floating wind turbine structure by reducing peak loads of the mooring system,

• Making marine operations more efficient and less costly, partly due to lower pre-tension and line weight in the mooring system, and opening the possibility of using smaller, less expensive vessels for marine operations.

“Thanks to our longstanding experience in the offshore oil & gas industry, we know mooring systems very well, and as we today have a large portfolio of offshore wind projects, we are proud to partner with Semar in the development of the innovative Honeymooring™ solution, which will contribute to lower the cost and the environmental impact of offshore wind energy,” said Olivier Terneaud, VP Offshore Wind at TotalEnergies.

“We are proud to have TotalEnergies as one of the important partners and contributors in the development of the Honeymooring™ solution. The overall project is being lifted by their support and the high-quality expertise which contribute to keep all of us in the forefront of the transformation towards green energy for the future,” said Thor Valsø-Jørgensen, CEO of Semar.

Source: Company Press Release