The Atapu and Sépia pre-salt oil fields are located in water depths of around 2,000m in the Santos Basin

Atapu is a pre-salt oil field in the Santos Basin. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

TotalEnergies, along with its co-venturers, has secured production sharing contracts (PSC) for the Atapu and Sépia pre-salt oil fields, offshore Brazil.

The PSCs have been awarded by from the Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Located in water depths of around 2,000m, Atapu is a pre-salt oil field in the Santos Basin.

The field started production last year and has achieved a plateau of 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) with a first floating, production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) in the eastern portion of the Santos Basin pre-salt, near the Búzios field.

A second FPSO is expected to be approved for the field to help increase the overall oil production to around 350,000bpd.

TotalEnergies has a 22.5% stake in the Atapu PSC, while Shell owns a 21% stake. Petrobras is the operator with a 52.5% stake.

TotalEnergies chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said: “Growing our presence in Brazil will enable us to accelerate the restructuring of our oil portfolio towards low-cost and low emissions hydrocarbon resources that will contribute to transform TotalEnergies to a sustainable multi-energy company.

“Moreover, TotalEnergies, through its subsidiary Total Eren, pursues its growth in renewables in Brazil with already a capacity of 300 MW.”

Situated in water depths of around 2,000m, Sépia is also a pre-salt oil field in the Santos Basin. The production at the field was started this year.

With a first FPSO unit, the field has achieved a plateau of 180,000bpd.

A second FPSO is anticipated to be approved for the field, which will help increase the the overall oil production to around 350,000 b/d.

TotalEnergies has a 28% stake in the Sépia PSC, while QatarEnergy and Petronas each own a 21% stake. Petrobras, which owns a 30% stake, is the operator.