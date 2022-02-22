The Krabdagu-1 well, which was drilled at a water depth of 780m, has encountered up to 90m of net oil pay in Maastrichtian and Campanian reservoirs

TotalEnergies is the operator of Block 58. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

French company TotalEnergies and US-based APA have made a new oil and associated gas discovery at the Krabdagu-1 exploration well, offshore Suriname.

Located in the central area of Block 58, the Krabdagu-1 well has encountered up to 90m of net oil pay in good quality Maastrichtian and Campanian reservoirs. It was drilled at a water depth of 780m.

TotalEnergies exploration senior vice president Kevin McLachlan said: “This successful exploration well at Krabdagu-1 is a significant addition to the discovered resources in the central area of Block 58.

“This result encourages us to continue our exploration and appraisal strategy of this prolific Block 58 in order to identify sufficient resources by year end 2022 for a first oil development.”

Using the Maersk Valiant drillship, the drilling and logging operations will be continued at the well.

To appraise the resources and productivity, DST operations will be carried out on Krabdagu-1 well. The plans are underway to drill at least three further exploration and appraisal wells on the block.

To assess resource potential and productivity of two primary reservoirs, TotalEnergies will conduct drill stem and other wellbore testing when the rig is on location.

According to TotalEnergies, the latest discovery follows earlier discoveries at Maka, Sapakara, Kwaskwasi and Keskesi, as well as the successfully tested Sapakara South-1 appraisal well.

With a 50% working stake, TotalEnergies is the operator of Block 58, while APA owns the remaining 50% stake in the well.

