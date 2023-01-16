According to operator Deutsche ReGas, the LNG terminal is the first and the only completely privately financed floating liquid gas terminal to date in Germany

MET Group secured long-term LNG capacities at the Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal. (Credit: MET.com)

TotalEnergies has announced the start-up of the Deutsche ReGas-operated Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal located in Lubmin on the German Baltic Sea coast.

The French energy company has contributed a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal. Besides, TotalEnergies will supply LNG for the project.

The Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal has been inaugurated in the presence of German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to Deutsche ReGas, the LNG terminal is the first and the only completely privately financed floating liquid gas terminal to date in Germany.

Last month, TotalEnergies delivered its Neptune floating storage and regasification unit to Deutsche ReGas. The vessel’s regasification capacity is five billion cubic meters of gas per annum, which is enough to meet nearly 5% of Germany’s demand.

TotalEnergies gas, renewables and power president Stéphane Michel said: “Europe is facing a historic gas supply crisis caused by the sharp drop in flows from Russia. Since the beginning of this crisis, TotalEnergies has mobilised its LNG portfolio, which is broad and flexible, to send available LNG to Europe and to use its 18 Mt/y regasification capacity.

“Thanks to the start-up of the Lubmin terminal, TotalEnergies will be able to add to this effort and increase its imports to Europe to over 20 Mt/y, or about 15% of the continent’s regasification capacity. We are pleased to support this project, which will allow Germany and Europe to further secure gas supply.”

Last October, following Deutsche ReGas’ open season procedure, TotalEnergies contracted regasification capacity of 2.6 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The latter is said to have started delivering LNG from its global integrated portfolio to the Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal.

MET Group, a Switzerland-based energy company, announced that it has secured binding long-term LNG capacities at the new floating LNG terminal.

The Swiss firm said that the capability to import LNG through the German LNG terminal will considerably complement its offer to all customers and boost the security of energy supply for the region.