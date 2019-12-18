Total signed Heads of Agreement with Pavilion Energy in June 2018 to jointly develop a LNG bunker supply chain in Singapore

Image: Total head quarters building in la Défense near Paris, France. Photo: Courtesy of Tangopaso/Wikipedia.

Total announced today the launch of its new and expanded regional headquarters in Singapore, further affirming the company’s 37 years of presence in the country since 1982 and its continued investment in the local and regional energy sector. A key super hub for Total, the regional headquarters is pivotal in driving business growth and innovation as well as talent development in Singapore and Asia Pacific.

Located at Frasers Tower along Cecil Street, Total’s expanded premises in Singapore occupies six floors with a combined office and work café space of more than 125,000 sq ft. It houses both Total’s Asia Pacific headquarters with 500 employees across six business divisions – Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Petrochemicals; Marketing & Services; Trading & Shipping, Marine Fuels Global Solutions, and Total Global Services, a shared service organization.

“The inauguration of our new regional headquarters not only represents our next chapter of sustainable growth, but also reaffirms Total’s commitment to invest and develop in Singapore for the long-term. We look forward to continue working with the government, local institutions and our customers and partners to realize our ambition of becoming the responsible energy major,” said Christian Cabrol, President & CEO, Total Oil Asia Pacific/ Country Chair Singapore.

Total’s new APAC headquarters is in line with its organizational ambition to realize One Total, One Country, by bringing all the entities under one roof. It aims to drive operational efficiencies, facilitate greater synergies and collaboration, accelerate innovation to offer holistic solutions to customers as well as providing a conducive working environment for talent development and growth.

“We are pleased that Total has selected Singapore as its strategic hub for Asia, marking a milestone in our longstanding partnership. As Singapore works towards building a sustainable, smart energy future, we are committed to working closely with industry players such as Total to address growing energy demands and our climate change commitments.” said Teo Chee Hean, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, Singapore. Senior Minister Teo is also Total’s International Advisory Committee Member.

“Our people are key in helping to achieve our ambition. We are driving the ‘One Total, Better Together’ initiative, to empower and help our talents build their careers; promote a management style that leverages our expertise and values, as well as creating a good place to work together. We also seek to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with the broader community through CSR Singapore Action Program under Total Foundation.” added Christian.

To uplift at-risk youths, we partnered with Halogen Foundation, an NGO, to mentor 15-year old students in various neighbourhood schools, through its Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship program, thereby supporting Youth Inclusion & Education. In commemorating the Singapore Bicentennial, Total partnered with the French Embassy to support the Lee Kong Chian National History Museum of Singapore, and the Museum national d’Histoire naturelle of Paris, to create the book ‘Voyageurs, Explorateurs et Scientifiques: The French & Natural History in Singapore’ which highlights the works of French naturalists Diard and Duvaucel who accompanied Sir Stamford Raffles during his journey to Singapore 200 years ago.

Source: Company Press Release