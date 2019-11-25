These distributed generation projects are located in Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore

Image: Total has added six new solar projects with a total capacity of around 10 megawatts-peak (MWp) to its renewables portfolio in Southeast Asia. Photo: courtesy of andreas160578/Pixabay.

Total, through its affiliate Total Solar Distributed Generation, has added six new solar projects with a total capacity of around 10 megawatts-peak (MWp) to its renewables portfolio in Southeast Asia since October 2019. These distributed generation projects are located in Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore.

“Total Solar Distributed Generation is today a major international provider of fully integrated solar solutions for commercial and industrial customers in Southeast Asia,” said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President, Renewables at Total. “We are committed to helping our customers and partners drive down both their energy costs and carbon footprint, and we are proud to be considered a reliable partner in the region”.

Thailand: Beginning of the construction of a 7 MWp single-rooftop project — the largest solar rooftop in the country

Total Solar Distributed Generation has signed a binding contract to provide a 7 MWp solar rooftop to S. Kijchai, the leading manufacturer of wood-based panels in Thailand. Equipped with over 17,500 solar panels, the solar system is designed to generate 9.6 GWh of renewable electricity per year, which will avoid 4,910 tons of CO2 emissions a year.

Philippines: Three solar-powered rooftops of 1.2 MWp completed for Gaisano Capital Malls

Total Solar Distributed Generation has installed 1.2 MWp of solar-powered rooftops at three malls operated by Gaisano Capital, one of the largest mall and supermarket chains in the Philippines. Equipped with over 3,520 panels, these projects will generate around 1.6 GWh per year, covering 30% of Gaisano’s power needs and shrinking its carbon footprint by over 870 tons of CO2 per year.

Indonesia: Completion of one of the first solar rooftops with no upfront investment by the customer

Total Solar Distributed Generation has installed an 800 kWp solar-powered rooftop for the largest publicly listed petrochemical company in Indonesia, Chandra Asri Petrochemical. Equipped with over 2,200 solar panels, the installation is designed to generate over 935 MWh a year, representing 15% of Chandra Asri’s power needs while enabling the company to reduce its carbon footprint by 650 tons of CO2 per year.

Singapore: Completion of a solar-powered rooftop for Carros Centre

Total Solar Distributed Generation has installed a 500 kWp solar-powered rooftop for Carros Centre, Singapore’s first-of-a-kind integrated automobile mega hub. Equipped with over 1,370 panels, the installation is designed to generate 570 MWh of renewable electricity per year, which will cover around 22% of Carros’ power needs and avoid over 225 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Total and Low-Carbon Electricity

Total integrates climate change into its strategy and is staying ahead of new energy market trends by building a portfolio of low-carbon businesses that could account for 15 to 20% of its sales by 2040. Total’s gross low-carbon power generation capacity worldwide is currently nearly 7 gigawatts, of which over 3 gigawatts from renewable energies.

Total actively contributes to the growth of solar energy worldwide by designing and operating utility-scale power plants and supplying industrial and commercial customers with solar energy generated at their sites.

Source: Company Press Release