Tirupati Graphite places a special emphasis on "green" applications of flake graphite, including renewable energy and energy efficiency, energy storage and thermal management

Tirupati Graphite starts production from Sahamamy project. (Credit: Zac Edmonds on Unsplash)

Tirupati Graphite plc (TGR.L, TGRHF.OTCQX), the specialist graphite and graphene company developing sustainable new age materials, announces that it has commenced production from the newly built 18,000 tons per annum flake graphite production facilities at its Sahamamy project in Madagascar. The Company has thus reached a globally significant 30,000 tpa flake graphite capacity and is progressing towards a steady state >80% production in the near term.

The Company also provides an update on the ongoing developments and operations at both of its flake graphite projects in Madagascar, and other corporate activities.

Shishir Poddar, Executive Chairman, said: “The start of production at the new 18,000 tpa Sahamamy project is a significant milestone for us. This takes our production capacity to 30,000 tons of high-quality flake graphite cementing our position as a leader in the space. I want to thank the team on the ground for their efforts and particularly given the severe weather difficulties faced.

“The outlook for global graphite demand is overwhelmingly positive. As a key component in EV batteries, the continued growth of the electric vehicle industry, with sales exceeding 10 million in 2022, will drive the demand and price of graphite for the foreseeable future. Security of supply is critical to the growth of the EV industry. While we will remain focussed on bringing our projects to name plate capacity production in the immediate term, we will continue to grow to the 84,000 tpa production from our Madagascar projects and engage for furthering the development of the assets we are acquiring in Mozambique to seize opportunities the energy transition and green economy brings to us.”

Source: Company Press Release