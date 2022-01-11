First construction work for the electrolysers will likely begin in Spring 2022

Thyssenkrupp to install 200MW green hydrogen facility for Shell in port of Rotterdam. (Credit: thyssenkrupp AG)

ThyssenKrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers has signed a supply contract with Shell for the large-scale project ‘Hydrogen Holland I’ in the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Under the contract, thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers will engineer, procure and fabricate a 200 MW electrolysis plant based on their large-scale 20 MW alkaline water electrolysis module. First construction work for the electrolysers will likely begin in Spring 2022. Shell’s final investment decision to build the ‘Holland Hydrogen I’ is expected in 2022, after which the intended start of production will be in 2024.

“We are looking forward to support building a major hydrogen hub in central Europe and to contribute to Europe’s transition to green energy”, says Dr. Christoph Noeres, Head of Green Hydrogen at thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers. “With our large-scale standard module size, we will further strengthen Shell’s hydrogen strategy. Our partnership perfectly combines our engineering excellence with Shell’s competence of a large global energy player.”

ThyssenKrupp brings engineering excellence to the new energy market

The center of the “Hydrogen Holland I” hydrogen project facility will be a hall, covering 2 hectares, the size of three football fields. Green hydrogen will be produced for industry and the transport sector, with electricity coming from offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust (Noord), by means of guarantees of origin. The hydrogen can be transported through a pipeline with a length of about 40 kilometers that will run from the plant to Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam. Net zero is a number one priority for the plant: Reusable construction materials will be applied wherever possible and solar panels will be incorporated in the outside walls of the plant. The factory will be open to selected visitors once fully operational.

Green hydrogen is a main pillar of the energy transition towards sustainable decarbonization. By 2025, countries representing over 80 percent of the global GDP are expected to enter the hydrogen economy with a dedicated hydrogen strategy. As a global technology leader for green hydrogen, thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers enables its customers to transform into net zero and create a carbon-free industry.

Source: Company Press Release