Construction activities at the Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project are progressing well with steel installation underway and long lead items delivered to site

Thunderbird accommodation village – completed installation. (Credit: Sheffield Resources Limited)

Sheffield Resources Limited (“Sheffield” or “the Company”) (ASX: SFX) is pleased to announce that its 50% owned Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project (Thunderbird) in northern Western Australia is now more than 50% complete as at 31 October 2022.

EPC construction by GR Engineering Services Limited (GRES) is advancing in line with the planned schedule including steel structure installation and delivery to site of long lead items, including gravity separation spirals, in readiness for installation. Power generation facilities are also progressing well, as is the construction of the tailings storage facility, supported by local contractors.

The project has secured a secondary pathway for the export of bulk products from Thunderbird with Kimberley Mineral Sands (KMS) being notified that the application for bulk product export from the Port of Broome was accepted by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) of Western Australia. In addition to the current Port of Derby logistics arrangement, this provides KMS with an alternate deep water logistics option for the export of bulk product from Thunderbird.

Sheffield Resources Executive Chair, Mr Bruce Griffin said, “It is great to see further significant progress on site with the commencement of steel structure erection ahead of equipment installation. Thunderbird site construction activities are continuing in full swing following the FID decision in October.”

“We also welcome the approval from the EPA for the export of bulk product from the Port of Broome. With first customer deliveries on track for Q1 2024, this provides Thunderbird with a second bulk handling and export option, in addition to the Port of Derby.”

Source: Company Press Release