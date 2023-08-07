With over 130 years of experience, NEM Energy Group stands as a prominent OEM in heat transfer technology and exhaust solutions

What does NEM ENERGY do?

At NEM Energy Group, we make energy more efficient. As a leading OEM of heat transfer technology and exhaust solutions, NEM Energy Group brings more than 130 years of experience to the table. Our core competence is heat transfer process, and we are strong in project execution. We empower the energy transition by offering comprehensive solutions for power and heat generation, oil & gas, industries, and renewable energy; from design to aftermarket services, for onshore and offshore installation. We support our customers throughout the entire lifetime of the plants. NEM Energy Group operates through 5 divisions, offering a diverse product portfolio that includes heat recovery, heat exchangers and reactors, exhaust solutions, and aftermarket services.

Our Heat Recovery division, based in Zoeterwoude, the Netherlands, has nearly a century of experience in offering diverse Waste Heat Recovery Units (WHRU) and Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSG). We excel in recovering heat from Gas Turbines (GT) of any make, catering to both the industrial range and the largest machines available on the market. The potential of GT waste heat goes beyond generating additional power via steam; it extends to heating various fluids and gases. For instance, we have recently supplied a WHRU for a GT used in a compressor station in Canada. In this project, our system efficiently harnesses waste heat to heat up a water glycol mixture required for a nearby natural processing plant. Similarly, our product played a significant role in a project in Germany where it recovers gas turbine waste heat to provide district heating, further showcasing the versatility and applicability of our solutions.

Notably, our global installed base of HRSGs is the largest among all suppliers worldwide. In a significant project, we delivered twenty-four (24) of, at that time, the largest HRSG project in the world. The steel required for these HRSGs had a total weight roughly equivalent to 14 Eiffel Towers.

Although GT waste heat is our focus area, our products are not solely used to recover waste heat from GTs. We recently also provided a heat recovery system for an energy storage facility in Germany for instance.

Our Heat Exchanger division, based in Düsseldorf, Germany, brings over 130 years of expertise in energy efficiency and heat exchange solutions for utilities and industries. The main products are Moisture Separator Reheaters (MSR), Rotor Air Cooler (RAC), feedwater heaters, and condensers. We have supplied more than 500 feedwater heaters, 325 condensers, and 80 MSRs. One of our highlight reference is that we supplied condensers and cooling towers for many geothermal plants in Iceland.

Our Exhaust Solutions division, based in Recklinghausen, Germany, is expert in diverter and damper systems. We cater to a wide range of GT exhaust applications, from industrial to heavy-duty machines. Previously mentioned, we had a project of 24 units HRSG in Egypt; we also supplied there 24 exhaust gas bypass systems with diverters.

Our Aftermarket Service division supports our customers throughout the entire lifetime of the products, as well as for third-party delivered installations. The services include but are not limited to spare parts, complete refurbishments, and long-term service agreements. We can offer services from engineering to realisation on site, depending on our client’s need.

How are you different from your competitors?

Our rich history makes us different. When you have such a rich history like NEM Energy Group, you have an additional value to offer, namely experience, know-how and a focus on quality.

NEM Energy Group is the combination of NEM Energy B.V. , which was established in 1929, and Balcke-Dürr GmbH, whose history dates back to 1883. Our know-how has developed over time and resulted into, for instance, our proprietary thermal design software, which is second to none. Our experience with different type of heat exchange units, with different codes and standards, with different local regulations gave us the benefit of designing products that satisfy today’s customer requirements and tomorrow’s market demand. For example, we are a pioneer in the development of MSRs with more than 50 years of experience; we are one of the first suppliers and hold several patents.

How do you contribute to reaching Net-Zero goals by 2050?

We drive energy transition in three directions. The first is increasing energy efficiency, the second is enabling flexible operations of power and heat generation, and the third is carbon-free heat transfer.

One of the main pillars of climate policy has always been energy efficiency. Our heat recovery products increase efficiency of gas turbines in power generation. Compared with an open-cycle GT, a Combined Cycle Power Plant CCPP with our HRSG increases energy output by almost 50% and decrease emissions per energy produced by roughly 30%. It’s our goal to install HRSGs behind every GT.

To supplement with renewable energy in the grid, the future-ready CCPP should be flexible in operations, and our DrumPlus™ HRSG design and T-RAC support flexible operations of GTs in combined cycle. The DrumPlus™ HRSG design allows for an unrestricted gas turbine ramp up so that the operator can provide power as quick as possible when being called upon by the grid. The T-RAC design solves the stress corrosion problem faced by many gas turbines applications and protects the cooler against excessive fatigue from thermal cycling, increasing the plant’s availability.

As heat demand accounts for about half of the total energy demand, carbon-free heat transfer is key in that transition. NEM is keen on providing solutions for the energy transition moving forward. For gas turbines we provide hydrogen-ready heat recovery solutions; in the wider energy landscape, we provide, for instance, heat transfer solutions in electrification and renewable energy storage.

