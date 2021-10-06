With first gold poured in July this year, Segilola gold mine is now fully operating at its target daily mine production rate

Segilola gold mine is located in the state of Osun, Nigeria. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

Canadian mineral exploration company Thor Explorations has started commercial production at its wholly owned Segilola gold mine in the state of Osun, Nigerian.

First gold at the Segilola mine was poured in July this year, and the mine is now fully operating at its target daily mine production rate.

According to the company, the mine has produced around 90,000 tonnes of ore material by the end of the third quarter.

Also, the process plant is operating with its design throughput capacity of 715,000 tonnes per annum, said the company.

The Segilola gold mine has a total probable reserve of 517,800 ounces.

Thor Explorations president and CEO Segun Lawson said: “I am pleased that the Segilola Gold Mine has achieved Commercial Production and also pleased to report that the mine is running smoothly at design throughput capacity.

“The team has worked tirelessly through the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and have done an excellent job overcoming various teething issues during the commissioning of the plant.

“This is a significant achievement and marks the start of an exciting growth phase for the Company through the combination of stable high grade gold production and exploration potential in the region around Segilola and progress on our Douta project in Senegal.”

In addition to commercial production, Thor has prepared two ore zones for higher-grade direct tip operation, planned to start in this month.

It has identified various minor faults during the ramp-up, including a faulty heat exchanger at the mill and a faulty valve which was limiting the performance of the gravity circuit.

Thor Explorations is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso.

It holds 100% stake in the Segilola gold project and a 70% economic interest in the Douta gold project in south-eastern Senegal.