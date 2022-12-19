Thiess has successfully extended a long-term contract with Bayan Resources to continue providing mining services at the Melak mining complex, in East Kalimantan.

Starting in May 2023, Thiess will continue to provide full mining services including load and haul, drill and blast, coal hauling and road maintenance, and rehabilitation.

Thiess Executive Chair & CEO, Michael Wright said: “Thiess has been delivering excellent outcomes for Bayan Resources at Melak since 2008. We strive to continue providing sustainable mining solutions for Bayan, building on our long, successful partnership.

“This extension is a testament to our ability to deliver long-term safe and sustainable operations in Indonesia, while we continue to work on expanding our operations in other areas.”

Thiess President Director, Indonesia, Jeffrey Kounang said: “We are pleased to be extending our operations at Melak where we have delivered exceptional outcomes for the client and community for the past 14 years, continuing our relationship with Bayan Resources.

“We are also excited about our collaboration with the West Kutai community in continuing to build a positive legacy.”