This is the second contract with Idemitsu Australia for Thiess Rehabilitation, having been awarded the rehabilitation services contract for Idemitsu Australia’s Ensham mine in Queensland in July 2022.

Thiess Rehabilitation secures Muswellbrook rehabilitation contract. (Credit: Анатолий Стафичук from Pixabay)

Thiess Rehabilitation has secured a two-year contract with Idemitsu Australia’s Muswellbrook Coal Company (MCC) to deliver rehabilitation services at the Muswellbrook Coal Mine, in the upper Hunter region of New South Wales.

Thiess Rehabilitation will conduct detailed design and construction of the post-mining landform, creating a combination of native ecosystem and pasture land uses that generate approximately 180 hectares of rehabilitated land across MCC’s open cut mine.

Thiess Rehabilitation Group Manager James Anderson said, “The Muswellbrook contract demonstrates the growing strength of our relationship with Idemitsu Australia, and builds on the hard work and solid performance of our team at Ensham.

“Muswellbrook Coal Mine also holds special significance for Thiess. The mine’s open-cut operations began in 1944 and that contract was awarded to our founders, the Thiess Brothers, marking both the start of Thiess’ mining business, as well as the start of Thiess’ presence in the Hunter region.

“Given our legacy at Muswellbrook Coal Mine, Thiess Rehabilitation is excited to be given the responsibility to deliver value to this site and to the community through the site’s post-mining transition.”

Idemitsu’s CEO Steve Kovac said, “Muswellbrook Coal has been owned by Idemitsu since 1989 and has a very proud history. Now that mining and processing operations have been completed at the site, Idemitsu is progressing plans to develop the Muswellbrook Clean Industries Precinct at the site.

“A critical part of these future plans is the rehabilitation of the mining operational areas, and we are pleased to have a specialist with proven experience to help deliver our rehabilitation goals. We look forward to working with Thiess Rehabilitation once again.”

Thiess Group Executive Chair and CEO Michael Wright said, “Thiess has delivered award winning rehabilitation programs globally for more than 30 years. We’re proud that Thiess Rehabilitation is continuing this tradition of excellence as a trusted partner in sustainable mining operations.”

Source: Company Press Release