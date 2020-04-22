Following completion of the project, first data has been sent out to pre-funding customers and is now available to all industry customers.

TGS completes reprocessing of new regional 2D survey in the Russian Sea of Okhotsk. (Credit: TGS)

TGS, a leading provider of multi-client geoscience data for exploration & production (E&P) companies, has announced that it has completed the reprocessing of a 21,631-square kilometer regional 2D seismic survey offshore Sakhalin Island, in the Russian Sea of Okhotsk. The reprocessing has been undertaken with the support of TGS’ Russian partner, DMNG.

Following completion of the project, first data has been sent out to pre-funding customers and is now available to all industry customers. The survey covers acreage that has shown excellent prospectivity, and exploration looks highly promising.

This reprocessing project is the second phase of a mission to provide greater offshore coverage of the region, following TGS’ original 2D Phase 1 Clari-Fi broadband reprocessing of 18,970 square kilometers in 2019. Together, these products will provide much-needed high quality data for explorers and interpreters, giving greater clarity of decision-making.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “Offshore Russia has long been an important region for TGS and the completion of the second phase of processing in the Sea of Okhotsk further strengthens our library of data here. There have been a number of significant discoveries of both oil and gas in recent years and our seismic data will be a core tool for explorers as they seek to further develop offshore hydrocarbon resources in the area in the years to come.”