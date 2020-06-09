TGS provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide

TGS announces dynamic matching FWI. (Credit: TGS.)

TGS, a leading provider of multi-client geoscience data for exploration & production (E&P) companies, today announced its Dynamic Matching Full Wave Inversion (DM FWI) technology. The new imaging approach uses seismic reflection and refraction information to automatically update the velocity model, enabling high-quality images in geologically complicated areas.

DM FWI delivers a step-change in velocity model quality, facilitating clearer and geologically consistent depth images – key factors for successful exploration. The TGS inversion-based algorithm can significantly reduce imaging cycle time and interpretation ambiguity. It works in tandem with new ocean bottom node (OBN) survey designs and is also applicable to modern towed streamer survey designs. The DM FWI approach can be applied in a wide range of geologic settings with particular relevancy in geologically complex areas like salt basins and where there are shallow gas anomalies – enabling faster and more evident geological interpretations.

Jan Schoolmeesters, Executive Vice President of Operations at TGS, said, “Over the last several months, our R&D and Imaging teams have been tasked with developing and implementing new seismic imaging technologies to provide our customers with step-changes in quality, value, efficiency and accuracy. DM FWI is a first realization of that focused effort, and we can now provide our clients with data-driven models that enhance interpretations like never before.” Schoolmeesters continues, “We appreciate the significant pressure that E&Ps are under to maximize efficiency, reduce cycle times and cut costs and therefore have a need for reduced subsurface uncertainty to help them de-risk prospects faster. With DM FWI, we are delighted to help them overcome their challenges with timely and efficient imaging technologies and processing workflows.”

Amendment Phase I, a joint venture program with WesternGeco, is the first project to utilize TGS’ DM FWI technology. The application to this sparse node dataset with ultralong offsets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico demonstrates the capability to resolve large velocity errors and provide significant uplift on the sub-salt image.

