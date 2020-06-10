This initial programme will be conducted with one diamond drill rig, with hole depths to between 150 - 300 metres for approximately 2,300 metres in total and is anticipated to complete in mid-August

Tethyan announces commencement of drilling at Kizevak. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Tethyan Resource Corp. (TSXV: TETH) (“Tethyan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at the recently acquired Kizevak project in Serbia. This initial programme will be conducted with one diamond drill rig, with hole depths to between 150 – 300 metres for approximately 2,300 metres in total and is anticipated to complete in mid-August. Drilling is intended to verify historic drill results and test for depth extensions to mineralisation identified in historic exploration adits.

Fabian Baker, Tethyan’s President & CEO commented: “We are excited to commence drilling at Kizevak. This will be the first significant exploration programme on the project since it was explored by the Serbian State, predominantly in the 1970’s and 80’s. Drilling at that time intercepted broad intervals of high-grade silver-zinc-lead mineralisation from surface to approximately 150 metres depth, and our drill programme intends to verify these results and begin to test for continuations of mineralisation at depth. It is testament to the effective working environment in Serbia that we have been able to permit land access and build drill pads in just 3 weeks following the acquisition of the Kizevak project, and we look forward to scaling up our exploration efforts over the coming year.”

Source: Company Press Release