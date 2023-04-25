The 154km long pipeline project will feed the Driftwood LNG project in Louisiana, which will have a capacity of around 27.6Mtpa

Tellurian's Driftwood pipeline project secures FERC authorisation. (Credit: Илья from Pixabay)

Tellurian has been granted authorisation from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for Line 200 and Line 300 of its proposed Driftwood natural gas transmission project in Louisiana.

Expected to involve an investment of around $1.4bn, the Driftwood project is planned to be developed in Beauregard and Calcasieu Parishes.

According to Tellurian, the pipelines, which have been issued FERC certificate, will be designed to transport up to five and one-half billion cubic feet of natural gas daily. The pipelines will have almost no emissions as they will implement Baker Hughes’ electric-powered integrated compressor line (ICL) technology.

Tellurian president and CEO Octávio Simões said: “Tellurian thanks the FERC for their thorough and collaborative review of our Driftwood Pipeline Project and we look forward to delivering natural gas in a cleaner and highly reliable way to Southwest Louisiana.”

The company’s subsidiary Driftwood LNG is developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and export facility on the Calcasieu River’s west bank, south of Lake Charles. Upon its completion, the terminal is expected to export around 27.6 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG annually to customers around the world.

In 2019, the FERC issued the final environmental impact statement (EIS) for the LNG facility. In the same year, the regulator gave authorisation to Tellurian to construct and operate the LNG facility along with the pipeline.

Tellurian’s subsidiary Driftwood Pipeline is currently investigating the development of the 154km long feed pipeline to deliver gas to the Driftwood LNG facility.

The project will initially include four ICL compressors and other turbomachinery equipment for a total of four compressor trains. It will also feature a LM6000PF+ gas turbine to provide backup power for the initial phase of the pipeline project at Tellurian’s Indian Bayou compressor station.