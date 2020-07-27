The wind farms, which are set to be the first utility-scale offshore wind project in Japan, will be delivered by Akita Offshore Wind

Tekmar Energy secures first major CPS contract in Japan. (Credit: Tekmar Energy Limited)

Tekmar Energy, a Tekmar Group Company, is delighted to announce a contract award from Sumitomo Electric Industries to supply the patented TekLink® Mechanical Cable Protection System (CPS) for the Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farms in Japan.

The wind farms, which are set to be the first utility-scale offshore wind project in Japan, will be delivered by Akita Offshore Wind Corporation, a special purpose company set up by a consortium led by Marubeni.

Located at the ports of Akita and Noshiro in the coastal zone of Akita prefecture, the wind farms will feature 33 turbines and have an expected combined output of 139MW. The project will supply around 130,000 homes once complete in 2022.

Tekmar Energy will supply the project with 64 patented TekLink® Mechanical Latch CPS and cable hang-off arrangements to secure and protect the inter-array cables from the foundation hang-off point to the point at which they are buried in the seabed.

Jack Simpson, Director at Tekmar Energy said: “This is another significant award for Tekmar Energy which marks our first major CPS contract in Japan. We look forward to working on the Akita and Noshiro projects and to support the growing Japanese offshore wind sector”.

Source: Company Press Release