TECO Electric & Machinery and Hai Long Offshore Wind Project sign EPC contract for the onshore substation. (Credit: HAI LONG)

TECO Electric & Machinery has won an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract from Hai Long Offshore Wind Project for the construction of an associated onshore substation of the 1.04GW Hai Long offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

The scope of the contract calls for the construction of the onshore substation in the Changhua Binhai Industrial Zone, Changhua County along with its equipment, and onshore cables. Once completed, the substation is expected to have Taiwan’s largest installed capacity for offshore wind.

The offshore Taiwanese wind farms are expected to produce first power in Q1 2025.

The contract follows the signing of a preferred supplier agreement by TECO in September 2021 for the onshore substation with Hai Long Offshore Wind Project.

According to Hai Long Offshore Wind Project, the onshore substation will be connected to the 300MW Hai Long 2A, the 232MW Hai Long 2B, and the 512MW Hai Long 3 wind farms. The connections to the three offshore wind farms will be made between 2024 and 2025.

TECO intelligence energy business group president Chang Sung-pin said: “TECO will select construction equipment that meets environmental protection regulations and monitor the air quality and noise level at all times during construction.

“TECO has been awarded EPC contracts of around 2GW for the onshore substations of offshore wind projects. This year, TECO will also shoot for offshore substation projects, and find business opportunities for energy storage systems and other renewable energy projects.

“This way, TECO will lay a solid foundation for the localisation of offshore wind power in Taiwan and join hands with international partners to enter the Asia-Pacific wind power market.”

Through the partnership with TECO, Hai Long Offshore Wind Project claims to further support the localisation of offshore wind technologies in Taiwan.

Hai Long Offshore Wind Project expects to use locally produced equipment on the 2B and 3 wind farms along with its 2A wind farm which is subject to the localisation requirements. As a result, all four transformers for the wind farms will be constructed in Taiwan, said the project holding company.

Besides, the substation system will include the air-conditioning equipment, high-voltage gas-insulated switchgear, switchgear, diesel generator, and other heavy electrical equipment which will be manufactured and supplied in Taiwan.

Hai Long Offshore Wind Project project director Felipe Montero said: “TECO and its subcontractors have impressive track records and extensive construction experience in the offshore wind industry in Taiwan.

“We are confident that the collaboration will provide strong support for the development of the green energy supply chain in Taiwan, and we look forward to a construction phase that is characterised by adherence to the highest quality and safety standards while collaborating closely with all project stakeholders.”

Once operational, the Taiwanese offshore wind farms are expected to provide electricity to over one million households.

Hai Long Offshore Wind Project is owned by a partnership between Northland Power and Yushan Energy.