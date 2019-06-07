Peoples Gas' affiliate SeaCoast Gas Transmission and FPU affiliate Peninsula Pipeline are jointly building the Callahan pipeline

Image: Construction of the Callahan Pipeline is expected to start in June and completed by September 2020. Photo courtesy of Alexander Redmon/Freeimages.com.

TECO Peoples Gas, a Florida-based natural gas distribution utility, has joined with Florida Public Utilities (FPU) to expand natural gas services in the growing Jacksonville market.

Peoples Gas said that its affiliate SeaCoast Gas Transmission and FPU affiliate Peninsula Pipeline are jointly building the Callahan pipeline.

Peoples Gas president T.J. Szelistowski said: “Peoples Gas is proud of its decades of service in the Jacksonville area, most recently with the $65 million investment that supports the economic development and exciting business growth in the region. We are committed to bringing more safe, reliable, affordable and energy-efficient natural gas to our northeast Florida customers of today and tomorrow.”

Peoples Gas to further expand its pipeline system in the Jacksonville area



Peoples Gas is expected to further expand its pipeline system in the Jacksonville area to meet current and future natural gas demand, and bring new sources of clean, domestic, affordable natural gas to industries and residences in growing Duval County.

Jacksonville community is one of the utility’s largest and fastest-growing distribution markets with more than 30,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Callahan Pipeline is expected to be constructed on the Southern Natural Gas Cypress Interstate Pipeline in Callahan with a starting gate station and would travel east to Highway 17 in Yulee.

Construction of the Callahan Pipeline is expected to start in June and completed by September 2020.

Headquartered in Fernandina Beach, Florida, FPU is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities, and it distributes natural gas, propane and provides electric services to approximately 100,000 customers in markets throughout Florida.

Chesapeake Utilities Florida business unit president Kevin Webber said: “We are proud to once again partner with TECO Peoples Gas to jointly increase the availability of natural gas in the northeast Florida region. Expanding access to safe, reliable and affordable natural gas is pivotal in driving economic development and supporting growth in the region.”