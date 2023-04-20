The German company has awarded the design and development of an emission free regasification terminal to a consortium led by Técnicas Reunidas and made up of the Spanish company FCC and Entrade GMBH

Técnicas Reunidas and FCC in consortium with Entrade GMBH win contract to develop large regasification terminal in Germany. (Credit: Michael Gaida from Pixabay)

Hanseatic Energy Hub GmbH is developing an import terminal that will contribute to secure Germany’s supply of LNG and green gases while preparing for the market ramp-up of hydrogen. The German company has awarded the design and development of an emission free regasification terminal to a consortium led by Técnicas Reunidas and made up of the Spanish company FCC and Entrade GMBH.

This is an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract for the execution of a new storage and regasification terminal for liquified gases in the river port of Stade, which is part of the metropolitan region of Hamburg (Germany).

The land on which the facility will be built belongs to the large chemical company Dow Chemicals, which is participating in the project as one of the development partners. The terminal will utilize Dow’s industrial waste heat and therefore will be able to regasify the gases without additional CO2 emissions.

The new terminal will have a capacity of 13.3 Bm3 nominal per year and will involve a total investment of close to 1,000 million euros, of which approximately 500 million euros will correspond to the scope of Técnicas Reunidas and the other 500 million euros to FCC and Entrade GMBH.

The project has been divided into two phases, a first stage of preliminary works and engineering with a duration of 5 months; and a second stage, that constitutes the main contract, which is subject to HEH Final Investment Decision scheduled for summer 2023.

Técnicas Reunidas will design the regasification terminal and the two storage tanks, each with a capacity of 240,000 cubic meters, and will undertake all the equipment and materials supply work for the project. The project is part of Técnicas Reunidas’ long experience and know-how in the design and development of this type of plants, aimed at optimizing performance and minimizing environmental impact.

FCC has extensive experience in the construction of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanks and will build the tanks. In addition, it will carry out all site preparation and civil works activities for the plant. The company has designed, built and commissioned several LNG storage plants in Spain, Finland and Chile. Specifically, in Spain, it has executed 8 LNG facilities with a capacity to supply 1.53 million homes thanks to the storage of 1.1 Mm3 LNG.

Entrade GMBH, a subsidiary of ENKA, one of the strongest engineering and construction companies in the world and with work in progress near Stade, will be in charge of the electromechanical assembly activities.

The complete execution of the plant is estimated to take place around 2027.

This terminal is an important element of Germany’s current energy policy, as one of its main objectives is to diversify its natural gas supply with liquefied natural gas (LNG) and green gases while preparing for the market ramp-up of hydrogen.

Hanseatic Energy Hub has stressed that “the hub is a future-flexible modular system for the green energy transition that utilizes the diverse opportunities of the Stade energy region. The terminal, port, industrial park and connecting infrastructure are designed so that a conversion can take place in a modular way”.

Source: Company Press Release