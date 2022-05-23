The sale agreement also includes a proposed option for the Buyer to acquire a further 20 per cent interest in the Properties for a further cash consideration of £1.8m

Technology Minerals completes sale of 10% Interest in US projects. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Technology Minerals (LSE: TM1), the first listed UK company focused on creating a sustainable circular economy for battery metals, announces that further to its announcement on 6 May 2022, the Company has completed the sale of an initial 10 per cent interest in the Company’s registered claims in its wholly owned US cobalt/copper projects; the Blackbird Creek Project and Emperium Project (collectively “the Properties”), Lemhi County, Idaho, United States of America, to Bluebird Metals LLC (“the Buyer”) for a cash consideration of £900,000.

The sale agreement also includes a proposed option for the Buyer to acquire a further 20 per cent interest in the Properties for a further cash consideration of £1.8m. The option is exercisable within a 6-month period from the date of the signing of the detailed Purchase Agreement regarding the Proposed Sale.

Alex Stanbury, Chief Executive Officer of Technology Minerals, said: “We are delighted to complete the sale of a minority interest in our US cobalt/copper assets which is a strong endorsement of the potential of the Blackbird Creek and Emperium Projects. The agreement validates our strategy of advancing our junior mining assets up the value curve to attract partners and unlock significant potential value that can be added to the Company’s portfolio.”

Background: Blackbird and Emperium Projects

The Blackbird Creek Project is located within the Idaho Cobalt Belt (“ICB”), a 60 km long metallogenic district characterised by stratiform/tabular Co-Cu deposits. The ICB is hosted in the Mesoproterozoic Belt Supergroup (1,470 Ma and 1,370 Ma), juxtaposed between later Proterozoic (1,370 Ma) quartz monzonitic intrusions.

The Emperium Project covers approximately 55km² in east-central Idaho, making it one of the largest land positions in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. To date, there has been limited exploration conducted on the property in the form of lithogeochemical (rock) sampling, and satellite image interpretation.

Related Party Transaction

The sale and grant of option are deemed to be related party transactions for the purposes of DTR 7.3 as Chang Oh Turkmani, a beneficial owner of the Buyer, is also a Non-Executive Director of Technology Minerals Plc and beneficial owner of 55,555,556 ordinary shares amounting to 4.37% of the issued shares in the Company.

