TechnipFMC signs contract with ANOPC for new hydrocracking complex in Egypt. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has signed a major Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with Assiut National Oil Processing Company (ANOPC) for the construction of a new Hydrocracking Complex for the Assiut refinery in Egypt.

This EPC contract covers new process units such as a Vacuum Distillation Unit, a Diesel Hydrocracking Unit, a Delayed Coker Unit, a Distillate Hydrotreating Unit as well as a Hydrogen Production Facility Unit using TechnipFMC’s steam reforming proprietary technology. The project also includes other process units, interconnecting, offsites and utilities.

The complex will transform lower-value petroleum products from Assiut Oil Refining Company’s (ASORC) nearby refinery into approximately 2.8 million tons per year of cleaner products, such as Euro 5 diesel.

Catherine MacGregor, President of Technip Energies, stated: “This award demonstrates TechnipFMC’s long-standing relationship with the Egyptian petroleum sector and strengthens our expertise in the delivery of complex projects in the country. It comes after successful execution of the FEED (2), reflecting our selective approach and the importance of being involved at a very early stage of any development. Assiut is considered one of the major strategic projects needed to meet growing local demand for cleaner products, and we are extremely honored to have been selected by ANOPC to contribute to the largest refining project to be implemented in Upper Egypt.”

The Company is working with ANOPC to complete the remaining conditions precedent to enable project work to commence. The Company will include the contract award in its inbound when all the requirements are fulfilled.

Source: Company Press Release