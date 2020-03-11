The contract covers the manufacture, delivery and installation of the subsea equipment for the Platina field

BP awards TechnipFMC subsea contract offshore Angola. (Credit: BP p.l.c.)

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has secured a subsea contract for UK-based oil major BP’s Platina field development offshore Angola.

The field is located in Block 18 at water depths ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 meters.

The value of the contract is estimated to be between $75m and $250m.

The integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract covers the manufacture, delivery and installation of the subsea equipment including subsea trees, rigid pipelines, umbilicals and flexible jumpers.

The contract also includes delivery of production manifold with associated subsea control and connection systems.

TechnipFMC subsea president Arnaud Pieton said: “We are very pleased to have been selected by BP for this important deepwater development offshore Angola.

“We are committed to BP and to supporting the Angolan oil and gas industry. This iEPCI follows iFEED work and will utilize our local assets such as our service base in Luanda and our umbilical factory in Lobito.”

Platina field is planned to be developed as a subsea tie-back to the existing Greater Plutonio FPSO

Discovered in 1999, Platina field is planned to be developed as a subsea tie-back to the existing Greater Plutonio floating production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO).

Platina would be BP’s first new operated development in Angola since the PSVM project in Block 31 began production in 2013.

The PSVM field had produced its first oil in December 2012. It is made up of the Plutao, Saturno, Venus and Marte fields.

